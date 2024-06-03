Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gochujang Coin (GOCHU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Information Gochujangcoin is centered around the iconic K-food ingredient of gochujang, and plans to expand through related games, NFTs, and K-food recipe offerings. Official Website: https://gochu.org Whitepaper: https://gochu.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Red-Pepper-Paste-Paper-without-mainnet-20240603.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x9aaae745cf2830fb8ddc6248b17436dc3a5e701c Buy GOCHU Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.00M
Total Supply: $ 30.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 11.18T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.06M
All-Time High: $ 0.000003236
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000100066496121
Current Price: $ 0.0000002687

Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOCHU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOCHU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOCHU's tokenomics, explore GOCHU token's live price!

Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Price History Analysing the price history of GOCHU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GOCHU Price History now!

GOCHU Price Prediction Want to know where GOCHU might be heading? Our GOCHU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GOCHU token's Price Prediction now!

