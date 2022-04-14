Grafi (GRAFI) Tokenomics
Grafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRAFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRAFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Grafi (GRAFI) Price History
Analysing the price history of GRAFI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
