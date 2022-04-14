GST (GST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GST (GST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GST (GST) Information STEPN is a Web3 running app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function. Official Website: https://stepn.com/ Whitepaper: https://stepn.com/litePaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AFbX8oGjGpmVFywbVouvhQSRmiW2aR1mohfahi4Y2AdB Buy GST Now!

GST (GST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GST (GST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.99M $ 21.99M $ 21.99M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 3.72B $ 3.72B $ 3.72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 9.4 $ 9.4 $ 9.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.005702446816773178 $ 0.005702446816773178 $ 0.005702446816773178 Current Price: $ 0.005917 $ 0.005917 $ 0.005917 Learn more about GST (GST) price

GST (GST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GST (GST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GST's tokenomics, explore GST token's live price!

How to Buy GST Interested in adding GST (GST) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GST, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GST on MEXC now!

GST (GST) Price History Analysing the price history of GST helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GST Price History now!

GST Price Prediction Want to know where GST might be heading? Our GST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GST token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!