SUPERFORTUNE Price Today

The live SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) price today is $ 0.12245, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12245 per GUA.

SUPERFORTUNE currently ranks #877 by market capitalisation at $ 15.31M, with a circulating supply of 125.00M GUA. During the last 24 hours, GUA traded between $ 0.11464 (low) and $ 0.12579 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.23643909109756925, while the all-time low was $ 0.04081577911045705.

In short-term performance, GUA moved -1.54% in the last hour and +6.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.02K.

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Market Information

Rank No.877 Market Cap $ 15.31M$ 15.31M $ 15.31M Volume (24H) $ 17.02K$ 17.02K $ 17.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.45M$ 122.45M $ 122.45M Circulation Supply 125.00M 125.00M 125.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 12.50% Public Blockchain BSC

