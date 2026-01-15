HAiO Price Today

The live HAiO (HAIO) price today is $ 0.02001, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02001 per HAIO.

HAiO currently ranks #1215 by market capitalisation at $ 6.64M, with a circulating supply of 331.98M HAIO. During the last 24 hours, HAIO traded between $ 0.01993 (low) and $ 0.02042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04485954175712464, while the all-time low was $ 0.011952586046358973.

In short-term performance, HAIO moved +0.10% in the last hour and -2.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 808.89K.

HAiO (HAIO) Market Information

Rank No.1215 Market Cap $ 6.64M$ 6.64M $ 6.64M Volume (24H) $ 808.89K$ 808.89K $ 808.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.01M$ 20.01M $ 20.01M Circulation Supply 331.98M 331.98M 331.98M Max Supply 999,987,465 999,987,465 999,987,465 Total Supply 999,987,465 999,987,465 999,987,465 Circulation Rate 33.19% Public Blockchain SOL

