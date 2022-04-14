Happy Cat (HAPPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Happy Cat (HAPPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Happy Cat (HAPPY) Information The official project of the Happy Cat meme, which owns the IP rights to the meme. It features a Telegram app with 1 million monthly active users. The project distributed 80% of the supply as an airdrop to app players, 10% to Solana mobile holders, and the remaining 10% was added to the liquidity pool and burned. The cat is happy. Official Website: https://happycatonsol.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HAPPYwgFcjEJDzRtfWE6tiHE9zGdzpNky2FvjPHsvvGZ Buy HAPPY Now!

Happy Cat (HAPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Happy Cat (HAPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.19M $ 5.19M $ 5.19M Total Supply: $ 3.33B $ 3.33B $ 3.33B Circulating Supply: $ 3.33B $ 3.33B $ 3.33B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.19M $ 5.19M $ 5.19M All-Time High: $ 0.05765 $ 0.05765 $ 0.05765 All-Time Low: $ 0.000382420636071654 $ 0.000382420636071654 $ 0.000382420636071654 Current Price: $ 0.0015573 $ 0.0015573 $ 0.0015573 Learn more about Happy Cat (HAPPY) price

Happy Cat (HAPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Happy Cat (HAPPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAPPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAPPY's tokenomics, explore HAPPY token's live price!

Happy Cat (HAPPY) Price History Analysing the price history of HAPPY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HAPPY Price History now!

HAPPY Price Prediction Want to know where HAPPY might be heading? Our HAPPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HAPPY token's Price Prediction now!

