What is Happy Cat (HAPPY)

The official project of the Happy Cat meme, which owns the IP rights to the meme. It features a Telegram app with 1 million monthly active users. The project distributed 80% of the supply as an airdrop to app players, 10% to Solana mobile holders, and the remaining 10% was added to the liquidity pool and burned. The cat is happy.

Happy Cat Price Prediction

Happy Cat Price History

How to buy Happy Cat (HAPPY)

HAPPY to Local Currencies

Happy Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Happy Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Happy Cat What is the price of Happy Cat (HAPPY) today? The live price of Happy Cat (HAPPY) is 0.0010264 USD . What is the market cap of Happy Cat (HAPPY)? The current market cap of Happy Cat is $ 3.42M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HAPPY by its real-time market price of 0.0010264 USD . What is the circulating supply of Happy Cat (HAPPY)? The current circulating supply of Happy Cat (HAPPY) is 3.33B USD . What was the highest price of Happy Cat (HAPPY)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Happy Cat (HAPPY) is 0.05765 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Happy Cat (HAPPY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Happy Cat (HAPPY) is $ 53.28K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

