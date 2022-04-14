HEGIC (HEGIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HEGIC (HEGIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HEGIC (HEGIC) Information Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces. Official Website: https://www.hegic.co/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x584bC13c7D411c00c01A62e8019472dE68768430

HEGIC (HEGIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HEGIC (HEGIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.30M $ 24.30M $ 24.30M Total Supply: $ 3.01B $ 3.01B $ 3.01B Circulating Supply: $ 703.73M $ 703.73M $ 703.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 104.01M $ 104.01M $ 104.01M All-Time High: $ 0.6427 $ 0.6427 $ 0.6427 All-Time Low: $ 0.004946527298549685 $ 0.004946527298549685 $ 0.004946527298549685 Current Price: $ 0.034532 $ 0.034532 $ 0.034532 Learn more about HEGIC (HEGIC) price

HEGIC (HEGIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HEGIC (HEGIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HEGIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HEGIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HEGIC's tokenomics, explore HEGIC token's live price!

