Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
HoldCoin Price(HOLD)
The current price of HoldCoin (HOLD) today is 0.0001735 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HoldCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.05K USD
- HoldCoin price change within the day is +1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOLD price information.
Track the price changes of HoldCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000002484
|+1.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000571
|-24.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001986
|-53.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007644
|-81.51%
Today, HOLD recorded a change of $ +0.000002484 (+1.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.HoldCoin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000571 (-24.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.HoldCoin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, HOLD saw a change of $ -0.0001986 (-53.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.HoldCoin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0007644 (-81.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of HoldCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.59%
+1.45%
-7.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the crypto asset management simulator game HoldCoin, which is based on Telegram, users can HOLD assets and create a portfolio to generate coins. Holdcoin is distinct in that it incorporates Web3 principles into its basic gaming platform to teach users how to handle cryptocurrency assets and enjoy the advantages of a Decentralized economy. Players can earn coins and experience the genuine asset management process in the game by "HOLD" and building their portfolio of assets.
HoldCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your HoldCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check HOLD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about HoldCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HoldCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HoldCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOLD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HoldCoin price prediction page.
Tracing HOLD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOLD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HoldCoin price history page.
Looking for how to buy HoldCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HoldCoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 HOLD to VND
₫4.5656525
|1 HOLD to AUD
A$0.000268925
|1 HOLD to GBP
￡0.000130125
|1 HOLD to EUR
€0.00015268
|1 HOLD to USD
$0.0001735
|1 HOLD to MYR
RM0.000740845
|1 HOLD to TRY
₺0.006691895
|1 HOLD to JPY
¥0.02514015
|1 HOLD to RUB
₽0.014346715
|1 HOLD to INR
₹0.014683305
|1 HOLD to IDR
Rp2.84426184
|1 HOLD to KRW
₩0.24299716
|1 HOLD to PHP
₱0.00965701
|1 HOLD to EGP
￡E.0.00880686
|1 HOLD to BRL
R$0.000980275
|1 HOLD to CAD
C$0.00023943
|1 HOLD to BDT
৳0.02114965
|1 HOLD to NGN
₦0.27804416
|1 HOLD to UAH
₴0.0072176
|1 HOLD to VES
Bs0.014921
|1 HOLD to PKR
Rs0.04891312
|1 HOLD to KZT
₸0.08929351
|1 HOLD to THB
฿0.00574285
|1 HOLD to TWD
NT$0.005328185
|1 HOLD to AED
د.إ0.000636745
|1 HOLD to CHF
Fr0.00014227
|1 HOLD to HKD
HK$0.001344625
|1 HOLD to MAD
.د.م0.00160661
|1 HOLD to MXN
$0.00339713
For a more in-depth understanding of HoldCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
