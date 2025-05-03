What is HoldCoin (HOLD)

In the crypto asset management simulator game HoldCoin, which is based on Telegram, users can HOLD assets and create a portfolio to generate coins. Holdcoin is distinct in that it incorporates Web3 principles into its basic gaming platform to teach users how to handle cryptocurrency assets and enjoy the advantages of a Decentralized economy. Players can earn coins and experience the genuine asset management process in the game by "HOLD" and building their portfolio of assets.

HoldCoin Price Prediction

HoldCoin Price History

How to buy HoldCoin (HOLD)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HoldCoin What is the price of HoldCoin (HOLD) today? The live price of HoldCoin (HOLD) is 0.0001735 USD . What is the market cap of HoldCoin (HOLD)? The current market cap of HoldCoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOLD by its real-time market price of 0.0001735 USD . What is the circulating supply of HoldCoin (HOLD)? The current circulating supply of HoldCoin (HOLD) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of HoldCoin (HOLD)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of HoldCoin (HOLD) is 0.0138 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HoldCoin (HOLD)? The 24-hour trading volume of HoldCoin (HOLD) is $ 81.05K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

