Defi App (HOME) Information Crypto’s first "Everything App" making DeFi as easy as an iPhone—instant cross-chain swaps, yield farming, and perps trading with zero gas fees, zero bridging, and full self-custody. Official Website: https://defi.app Whitepaper: https://docs.defi.app/knowledge-base Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/J3umBWqhSjd13sag1E1aUojViWvPYA5dFNyqpKuX3WXj Buy HOME Now!

Defi App (HOME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defi App (HOME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 95.12M $ 95.12M $ 95.12M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.72B $ 2.72B $ 2.72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 349.70M $ 349.70M $ 349.70M All-Time High: $ 0.05334 $ 0.05334 $ 0.05334 All-Time Low: $ 0.017889405692103334 $ 0.017889405692103334 $ 0.017889405692103334 Current Price: $ 0.03497 $ 0.03497 $ 0.03497 Learn more about Defi App (HOME) price

Defi App (HOME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Defi App (HOME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOME's tokenomics, explore HOME token's live price!

Defi App (HOME) Price History Analysing the price history of HOME helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HOME Price History now!

HOME Price Prediction Want to know where HOME might be heading? Our HOME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HOME token's Price Prediction now!

