What is Defi App (HOME)

Crypto’s first "Everything App" making DeFi as easy as an iPhone—instant cross-chain swaps, yield farming, and perps trading with zero gas fees, zero bridging, and full self-custody.

Defi App is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Defi App investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HOME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Defi App on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Defi App buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Defi App Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Defi App, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Defi App price prediction page.

Defi App Price History

Tracing HOME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Defi App price history page.

Defi App (HOME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Defi App (HOME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOME token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Defi App (HOME)

Looking for how to buy Defi App? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Defi App on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOME to Local Currencies

1 HOME to VND ₫ 761.81925 1 HOME to AUD A$ 0.0442935 1 HOME to GBP ￡ 0.0211335 1 HOME to EUR € 0.024897 1 HOME to USD $ 0.02895 1 HOME to MYR RM 0.122748 1 HOME to TRY ₺ 1.1403405 1 HOME to JPY ¥ 4.1719845 1 HOME to RUB ₽ 2.3093415 1 HOME to INR ₹ 2.4928845 1 HOME to IDR Rp 474.590088 1 HOME to KRW ₩ 39.549174 1 HOME to PHP ₱ 1.6232265 1 HOME to EGP ￡E. 1.4391045 1 HOME to BRL R$ 0.160383 1 HOME to CAD C$ 0.0390825 1 HOME to BDT ৳ 3.5402955 1 HOME to NGN ₦ 44.67564 1 HOME to UAH ₴ 1.1953455 1 HOME to VES Bs 2.895 1 HOME to PKR Rs 8.191692 1 HOME to KZT ₸ 14.861193 1 HOME to THB ฿ 0.937401 1 HOME to TWD NT$ 0.855183 1 HOME to AED د.إ 0.1062465 1 HOME to CHF Fr 0.0234495 1 HOME to HKD HK$ 0.226968 1 HOME to MAD .د.م 0.2637345 1 HOME to MXN $ 0.548892

Defi App Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Defi App, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Defi App What is the price of Defi App (HOME) today? The live price of Defi App (HOME) is 0.02895 USD . What is the market cap of Defi App (HOME)? The current market cap of Defi App is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOME by its real-time market price of 0.02895 USD . What is the circulating supply of Defi App (HOME)? The current circulating supply of Defi App (HOME) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Defi App (HOME)? As of 2025-06-15 , the highest price of Defi App (HOME) is 0.05334 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Defi App (HOME)? The 24-hour trading volume of Defi App (HOME) is $ 14.83M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo Cards Answer – June 14, 2025 Looking for today’s Hamster Kombat daily combo? We’ve got the updated card combo for June 14, 2025, to help you boost your in-game mining power and earn millions of Hamster Coins. Today’s Hamster Kombat GameDev Daily Combo Cards – June 14, 2025 Each day, Hamster Kombat introduces a unique Daily Combo challenge under the GameDev Heroes theme on Telegram. This feature highlights a set of three specific cards, often from the same category, that players must collect or upgrade to receive a significant coin bonus. Today’s combo focuses on the Development and Marketing category. Here are the three cards you

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Cipher Code for June 14, 2025 Unlock today’s secret cipher and claim your bonus in Hamster Kombat! Hamster Kombat, the viral Telegram-based clicker game, continues to draw millions of users daily, and for good reason. Each day, players can crack a secret cipher code to earn +1,000,000 in-game Hamster Coins, boosting their in-game exchange empire. If you’re here for today’s cipher code, we’ve got you covered. Today’s Cipher Code – June 14, 2025 Cipher Code: PUNKReward: +1,000,000 Hamster CoinsDate: June 14, 2025 Morse for “PUNK”: This code is based on Morse code patterns. To enter it in Cipher Mode, follow these rules: Note: Tap the screen