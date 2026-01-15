ExchangeDEX+
The live HYTOPIA price today is 0.001476 USD.HYBUX market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time HYBUX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.001476
+0.54%1D
USD
HYTOPIA (HYBUX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:43:42 (UTC+8)

HYTOPIA Price Today

The live HYTOPIA (HYBUX) price today is $ 0.001476, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYBUX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001476 per HYBUX.

HYTOPIA currently ranks #4134 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 HYBUX. During the last 24 hours, HYBUX traded between $ 0.001423 (low) and $ 0.001528 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.005026092464011746, while the all-time low was $ 0.001445635513938058.

In short-term performance, HYBUX moved +0.47% in the last hour and -14.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.32K.

HYTOPIA (HYBUX) Market Information

No.4134

$ 0.00
$ 93.32K
$ 14.76M
0.00
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
0.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of HYTOPIA is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.32K. The circulating supply of HYBUX is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.76M.

HYTOPIA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001423
24H Low
$ 0.001528
24H High

$ 0.001423
$ 0.001528
$ 0.005026092464011746
$ 0.001445635513938058
+0.47%

+0.54%

-14.19%

-14.19%

HYTOPIA (HYBUX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of HYTOPIA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000793+0.54%
30 Days$ -0.000377-20.35%
60 Days$ -0.000524-26.20%
90 Days$ -0.000524-26.20%
HYTOPIA Price Change Today

Today, HYBUX recorded a change of $ +0.00000793 (+0.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HYTOPIA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000377 (-20.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HYTOPIA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HYBUX saw a change of $ -0.000524 (-26.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HYTOPIA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000524 (-26.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AI Analysis for HYTOPIA

AI-driven insights that analyse HYTOPIA latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence HYTOPIA's prices?

HYTOPIA (HYBUX) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Gaming adoption - User engagement and player growth in HYTOPIA's gaming ecosystem
2. Token utility - Demand for HYBUX in-game transactions and platform features
3. Market sentiment - Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence
4. Partnership announcements - Collaborations with gaming companies or blockchain projects
5. Platform development - New features, updates, and technical improvements
6. Trading volume - Liquidity and exchange activity
7. Competition - Performance relative to other gaming tokens
8. Regulatory news - Gaming and crypto regulations
9. Community growth - Social media presence and community engagement

Why do people want to know HYTOPIA's price today?

People want to know HYTOPIA (HYBUX) price today for several reasons: active trading decisions, portfolio management, investment timing, market trend analysis, profit/loss calculations, and staying informed about their holdings' current value for potential buying or selling opportunities.

Price Prediction for HYTOPIA

What is HYTOPIA (HYBUX)

HYTOPIA is a creator-driven gaming platform designed to enable users to build and share immersive, multiplayer voxel-style games using JavaScript and TypeScript. The project’s vision is to establish a sustainable ecosystem where value flows to those who contribute to growth—players, creators, and community members.

HYTOPIA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HYTOPIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HYTOPIA

Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:43:42 (UTC+8)

HYTOPIA (HYBUX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

HYTOPIA Hot News

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

January 15, 2026
December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

January 15, 2026
MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

January 15, 2026
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 HYBUX = 0.001476 USD