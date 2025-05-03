What is Hyve (HYVE)

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

Hyve is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hyve investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Hyve Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hyve, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HYVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hyve price prediction page.

Hyve Price History

Tracing HYVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HYVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hyve price history page.

How to buy Hyve (HYVE)

Looking for how to buy Hyve? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hyve on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HYVE to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyve What is the price of Hyve (HYVE) today? The live price of Hyve (HYVE) is 0.00864 USD . What is the market cap of Hyve (HYVE)? The current market cap of Hyve is $ 221.58K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HYVE by its real-time market price of 0.00864 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hyve (HYVE)? The current circulating supply of Hyve (HYVE) is 25.65M USD . What was the highest price of Hyve (HYVE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Hyve (HYVE) is 0.4274 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hyve (HYVE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hyve (HYVE) is $ 35.10K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

