INFINIT (IN) Information INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all. Official Website: https://infinit.tech/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OIXvc2sis97FieGkkjENKvO7MDmUbQlH/view Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x61fac5f038515572d6f42d4bcb6b581642753d50 Buy IN Now!

Market Cap: $ 18.86M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 228.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82.62M
All-Time High: $ 0.11599
All-Time Low: $ 0.07141233432882008
Current Price: $ 0.08262

Understanding the tokenomics of INFINIT (IN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

