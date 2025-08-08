What is INFINIT (IN)

INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all.

INFINIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your INFINIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about INFINIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your INFINIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

INFINIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as INFINIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our INFINIT price prediction page.

INFINIT Price History

Tracing IN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our INFINIT price history page.

INFINIT (IN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INFINIT (IN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy INFINIT (IN)

Looking for how to buy INFINIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase INFINIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IN to Local Currencies

1 IN to VND ₫ 2,213.0915 1 IN to AUD A$ 0.128673 1 IN to GBP ￡ 0.062234 1 IN to EUR € 0.071485 1 IN to USD $ 0.0841 1 IN to MYR RM 0.356584 1 IN to TRY ₺ 3.421188 1 IN to JPY ¥ 12.3627 1 IN to ARS ARS$ 111.537625 1 IN to RUB ₽ 6.712021 1 IN to INR ₹ 7.36716 1 IN to IDR Rp 1,356.451423 1 IN to KRW ₩ 116.967962 1 IN to PHP ₱ 4.784449 1 IN to EGP ￡E. 4.080532 1 IN to BRL R$ 0.457504 1 IN to CAD C$ 0.115217 1 IN to BDT ৳ 10.20974 1 IN to NGN ₦ 128.789899 1 IN to UAH ₴ 3.475853 1 IN to VES Bs 10.7648 1 IN to CLP $ 81.4088 1 IN to PKR Rs 23.844032 1 IN to KZT ₸ 45.409795 1 IN to THB ฿ 2.721476 1 IN to TWD NT$ 2.512067 1 IN to AED د.إ 0.308647 1 IN to CHF Fr 0.06728 1 IN to HKD HK$ 0.659344 1 IN to MAD .د.م 0.760264 1 IN to MXN $ 1.563419 1 IN to PLN zł 0.306965 1 IN to RON лв 0.365835 1 IN to SEK kr 0.806519 1 IN to BGN лв 0.140447 1 IN to HUF Ft 28.575498 1 IN to CZK Kč 1.764418 1 IN to KWD د.ك 0.0256505 1 IN to ILS ₪ 0.288463

INFINIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of INFINIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INFINIT What is the price of INFINIT (IN) today? The live price of INFINIT (IN) is 0.0841 USD . What is the market cap of INFINIT (IN)? The current market cap of INFINIT is $ 19.20M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IN by its real-time market price of 0.0841 USD . What is the circulating supply of INFINIT (IN)? The current circulating supply of INFINIT (IN) is 228.33M USD . What was the highest price of INFINIT (IN)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of INFINIT (IN) is 0.11599 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of INFINIT (IN)? The 24-hour trading volume of INFINIT (IN) is $ 1.34M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is PublicAI ($PUBLIC)? Complete Guide to the AI Data Revolution Token This comprehensive guide explores PublicAI’s revolutionary approach to human-in-the-loop AI development, the $PUBLIC token economy, and how this platform is reshaping the relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, crypto investor, or simply curious about earning rewards for your knowledge, this article provides everything you need to understand PublicAI’s transformative ecosystem.

The Origin and Evolution of WINkLink What is WIN? Quick Overview WIN token is a utility token launched in 2019 that powers the WINkLink ecosystem, the first comprehensive oracle system on the TRON blockchain. At its core, WINkLink crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and trust in decentralized applications by providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, as well as integrating real-world data, events, and payment systems into blockchain environments. Unlike traditional oracles, WIN coin leverages TRON’s high-throughput infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent system for developers and decentralized application (dApp) users. The Beginning: How WINkLink Started WINkLink token was