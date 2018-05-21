IoTeX Network (IOTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IoTeX Network (IOTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Information IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation. Official Website: https://www.iotex.io/ Whitepaper: https://iotex.io/2.0 Block Explorer: https://iotexscan.io/ Buy IOTX Now!

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IoTeX Network (IOTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 280.41M $ 280.41M $ 280.41M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.44B $ 9.44B $ 9.44B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 297.00M $ 297.00M $ 297.00M All-Time High: $ 0.262048 $ 0.262048 $ 0.262048 All-Time Low: $ 0.00123909173461 $ 0.00123909173461 $ 0.00123909173461 Current Price: $ 0.0297 $ 0.0297 $ 0.0297 Learn more about IoTeX Network (IOTX) price

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IoTeX Network (IOTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IOTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IOTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IOTX's tokenomics, explore IOTX token's live price!

