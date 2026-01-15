Irys Price Today

The live Irys (IRYS) price today is $ 0.0476, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0476 per IRYS.

Irys currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95.20M, with a circulating supply of 2.00B IRYS. During the last 24 hours, IRYS traded between $ 0.0452 (low) and $ 0.04945 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IRYS moved +2.85% in the last hour and -6.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 223.18K.

Irys (IRYS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.20M$ 95.20M $ 95.20M Volume (24H) $ 223.18K$ 223.18K $ 223.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 476.00M$ 476.00M $ 476.00M Circulation Supply 2.00B 2.00B 2.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

