Katana Inu (KATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Katana Inu (KATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Katana Inu (KATA) Information Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method. Official Website: https://katanainu.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.katanainu.com/assets/resources/katanainuwhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2e85ae1C47602f7927bCabc2Ff99C40aA222aE15#balances Buy KATA Now!

Katana Inu (KATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Katana Inu (KATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.23M $ 5.23M $ 5.23M Total Supply: $ 50.00B $ 50.00B $ 50.00B Circulating Supply: $ 37.30B $ 37.30B $ 37.30B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.01M $ 7.01M $ 7.01M All-Time High: $ 0.0031 $ 0.0031 $ 0.0031 All-Time Low: $ 0.000104374616984568 $ 0.000104374616984568 $ 0.000104374616984568 Current Price: $ 0.00014016 $ 0.00014016 $ 0.00014016 Learn more about Katana Inu (KATA) price

Katana Inu (KATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Katana Inu (KATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KATA's tokenomics, explore KATA token's live price!

How to Buy KATA Interested in adding Katana Inu (KATA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KATA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KATA on MEXC now!

Katana Inu (KATA) Price History Analysing the price history of KATA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KATA Price History now!

KATA Price Prediction Want to know where KATA might be heading? Our KATA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KATA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!