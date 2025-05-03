What is Katana Inu (KATA)

Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.

Katana Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Katana Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KATA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Katana Inu price prediction page.

Katana Inu Price History

Tracing KATA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KATA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Katana Inu price history page.

1 KATA to VND ₫ 3.5225259 1 KATA to AUD A$ 0.000207483 1 KATA to GBP ￡ 0.000100395 1 KATA to EUR € 0.0001177968 1 KATA to USD $ 0.00013386 1 KATA to MYR RM 0.0005715822 1 KATA to TRY ₺ 0.0051482556 1 KATA to JPY ¥ 0.0193856052 1 KATA to RUB ₽ 0.0111010098 1 KATA to INR ₹ 0.0113138472 1 KATA to IDR Rp 2.1944258784 1 KATA to KRW ₩ 0.1874789616 1 KATA to PHP ₱ 0.00742923 1 KATA to EGP ￡E. 0.0067907178 1 KATA to BRL R$ 0.000756309 1 KATA to CAD C$ 0.0001847268 1 KATA to BDT ৳ 0.016317534 1 KATA to NGN ₦ 0.2152080606 1 KATA to UAH ₴ 0.005568576 1 KATA to VES Bs 0.01177968 1 KATA to PKR Rs 0.0377378112 1 KATA to KZT ₸ 0.0693207396 1 KATA to THB ฿ 0.004430766 1 KATA to TWD NT$ 0.0041108406 1 KATA to AED د.إ 0.0004912662 1 KATA to CHF Fr 0.0001097652 1 KATA to HKD HK$ 0.001037415 1 KATA to MAD .د.م 0.0012395436 1 KATA to MXN $ 0.0026209788

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Katana Inu What is the price of Katana Inu (KATA) today? The live price of Katana Inu (KATA) is 0.00013386 USD . What is the market cap of Katana Inu (KATA)? The current market cap of Katana Inu is $ 4.99M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KATA by its real-time market price of 0.00013386 USD . What is the circulating supply of Katana Inu (KATA)? The current circulating supply of Katana Inu (KATA) is 37.30B USD . What was the highest price of Katana Inu (KATA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Katana Inu (KATA) is 0.0031 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Katana Inu (KATA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Katana Inu (KATA) is $ 2.07K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

