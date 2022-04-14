KingdomStarter (KDG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KingdomStarter (KDG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KingdomStarter (KDG) Information KingdomStarter is a decentralized fundraising platform that enables projects to raise capital on multiple chains as well as brings them exclusive support to develop through our services including community building, marketing, advisory, partnership expansion, technical service etc. It also gives investors the opportunity to get early access to top-tier projects and invest in token sales at an initial stage. Official Website: https://kingdomstarter.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kingdomgame.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x87a2d9a9a6b2d61b2a57798f1b4b2ddd19458fb6 Buy KDG Now!

KingdomStarter (KDG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KingdomStarter (KDG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 123.99K $ 123.99K $ 123.99K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 531.00M $ 531.00M $ 531.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 233.50K $ 233.50K $ 233.50K All-Time High: $ 0.030447 $ 0.030447 $ 0.030447 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002335 $ 0.0002335 $ 0.0002335 Learn more about KingdomStarter (KDG) price

KingdomStarter (KDG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KingdomStarter (KDG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KDG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KDG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KDG's tokenomics, explore KDG token's live price!

KingdomStarter (KDG) Price History Analysing the price history of KDG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KDG Price History now!

KDG Price Prediction Want to know where KDG might be heading? Our KDG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KDG token's Price Prediction now!

