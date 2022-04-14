Kodexa (KDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kodexa (KDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kodexa (KDX) Information Kodexa (KDX) is the official utility token of Mosaic Alpha, an innovative decentralized crypto asset management platform. The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. Users can stake Kodexa (KDX) on Mosaic Alpha to reduce platform fees, maximize earnings from token baskets, advance through the affiliat system, and unlock exclusive benefits in the Affiliate Booster program, with more utilities planned as the ecosystem expands. Kodexa token supports the creation and management of token baskets on the Mosaic Alpha plaform. Official Website: https://www.mosaicalpha.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xB007549db2A335364dfdCE86001Ee3b081051f03 Buy KDX Now!

Kodexa (KDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kodexa (KDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 699.95M $ 699.95M $ 699.95M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.66M $ 12.66M $ 12.66M All-Time High: $ 0.02589 $ 0.02589 $ 0.02589 All-Time Low: $ 0.017501182440186544 $ 0.017501182440186544 $ 0.017501182440186544 Current Price: $ 0.01809 $ 0.01809 $ 0.01809 Learn more about Kodexa (KDX) price

Kodexa (KDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kodexa (KDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KDX's tokenomics, explore KDX token's live price!

Kodexa (KDX) Price History Analysing the price history of KDX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

KDX Price Prediction Want to know where KDX might be heading? Our KDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

