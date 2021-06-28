KishuInu (KISHU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KishuInu (KISHU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KishuInu (KISHU) Information Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project. Official Website: https://kishu.finance/ Whitepaper: https://www.kishu.finance/p/whitepaper.html Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xA2b4C0Af19cC16a6CfAcCe81F192B024d625817D Buy KISHU Now!

KishuInu (KISHU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KishuInu (KISHU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.00M $ 5.00M $ 5.00M Total Supply: $ 1,000,000.00T $ 1,000,000.00T $ 1,000,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 93,136.10T $ 93,136.10T $ 93,136.10T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.73M $ 53.73M $ 53.73M All-Time High: $ 0.000000009802 $ 0.000000009802 $ 0.000000009802 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00000000005373 $ 0.00000000005373 $ 0.00000000005373 Learn more about KishuInu (KISHU) price

KishuInu (KISHU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KishuInu (KISHU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KISHU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KISHU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KISHU's tokenomics, explore KISHU token's live price!

How to Buy KISHU Interested in adding KishuInu (KISHU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KISHU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KISHU on MEXC now!

KishuInu (KISHU) Price History Analysing the price history of KISHU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KISHU Price History now!

KISHU Price Prediction Want to know where KISHU might be heading? Our KISHU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KISHU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!