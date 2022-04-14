Klaus (KLAUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Klaus (KLAUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Klaus (KLAUS) Information Klaus is the new meme sensation, ready to claim the throne as the memecoin of this meme supercycle. ONE KLAUS. ONE MISSION. ONE REVOLUTION - TO OVERTHROW THE US DOLLAR. Official Website: https://www.klausoneth.com/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xb612bFC5cE2FB1337Bd29F5Af24ca85DbB181cE2 Buy KLAUS Now!

Klaus (KLAUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Klaus (KLAUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 320.00K $ 320.00K $ 320.00K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 320.00K $ 320.00K $ 320.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0686 $ 0.0686 $ 0.0686 All-Time Low: $ 0.000337462342291116 $ 0.000337462342291116 $ 0.000337462342291116 Current Price: $ 0.00032 $ 0.00032 $ 0.00032 Learn more about Klaus (KLAUS) price

Klaus (KLAUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Klaus (KLAUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KLAUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KLAUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KLAUS's tokenomics, explore KLAUS token's live price!

How to Buy KLAUS Interested in adding Klaus (KLAUS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KLAUS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KLAUS on MEXC now!

Klaus (KLAUS) Price History Analysing the price history of KLAUS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KLAUS Price History now!

KLAUS Price Prediction Want to know where KLAUS might be heading? Our KLAUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KLAUS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!