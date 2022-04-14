Kromatika (KROM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kromatika (KROM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kromatika (KROM) Information Kromatika Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by Uniswap and Chainlink oﬀering its users an innovative, more user-friendly trading experience. Official Website: https://kromatika.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.kromatika.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3af33bef05c2dcb3c7288b77fe1c8d2aeba4d789 Buy KROM Now!

Kromatika (KROM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kromatika (KROM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 805.30K $ 805.30K $ 805.30K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 80.28M $ 80.28M $ 80.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M All-Time High: $ 0.09099 $ 0.09099 $ 0.09099 All-Time Low: $ 0.005198061460515617 $ 0.005198061460515617 $ 0.005198061460515617 Current Price: $ 0.010031 $ 0.010031 $ 0.010031 Learn more about Kromatika (KROM) price

Kromatika (KROM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kromatika (KROM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KROM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KROM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KROM's tokenomics, explore KROM token's live price!

How to Buy KROM Interested in adding Kromatika (KROM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KROM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KROM on MEXC now!

Kromatika (KROM) Price History Analysing the price history of KROM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KROM Price History now!

KROM Price Prediction Want to know where KROM might be heading? Our KROM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KROM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!