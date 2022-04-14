Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kaizen Finance (KZEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Information Kaizen Finance is a token lifecycle management platform for token creation and management, boosting project fair launch and letting Kaizen.Finance community to invest in top-notch projects. It gives any project a no-code solution to manage tokens from point zero and right to the moon! Official Website: https://kaizen.finance Whitepaper: https://kaizen.finance/assets/white-papers/The%20Kaizen%20Protocol%20Wite%20paper%20v4%202021.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/kZEn3aDxEzcFADPe2VQ6WcJRbS1hVGjUcgCw4HiuYSU Buy KZEN Now!

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kaizen Finance (KZEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 215.24K $ 215.24K $ 215.24K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 428.76M $ 428.76M $ 428.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.1008 $ 0.1008 $ 0.1008 All-Time Low: $ 0.000502542103236285 $ 0.000502542103236285 $ 0.000502542103236285 Current Price: $ 0.000502 $ 0.000502 $ 0.000502 Learn more about Kaizen Finance (KZEN) price

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kaizen Finance (KZEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KZEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KZEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KZEN's tokenomics, explore KZEN token's live price!

