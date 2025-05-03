Join MEXC Today
Kaizen Finance Price(KZEN)
The current price of Kaizen Finance (KZEN) today is 0.000588 USD with a current market cap of $ 252.11K USD. KZEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kaizen Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.91K USD
- Kaizen Finance price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 428.76M USD
Track the price changes of Kaizen Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000407
|-40.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00051
|-46.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000624
|-51.49%
Today, KZEN recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Kaizen Finance 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000407 (-40.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.Kaizen Finance 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KZEN saw a change of $ -0.00051 (-46.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Kaizen Finance 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000624 (-51.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Kaizen Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-6.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kaizen Finance is a token lifecycle management platform for token creation and management, boosting project fair launch and letting Kaizen.Finance community to invest in top-notch projects. It gives any project a no-code solution to manage tokens from point zero and right to the moon!
|1 KZEN to VND
₫15.47322
|1 KZEN to AUD
A$0.0009114
|1 KZEN to GBP
￡0.000441
|1 KZEN to EUR
€0.00051744
|1 KZEN to USD
$0.000588
|1 KZEN to MYR
RM0.00251076
|1 KZEN to TRY
₺0.02267916
|1 KZEN to JPY
¥0.0852012
|1 KZEN to RUB
₽0.04865112
|1 KZEN to INR
₹0.04976244
|1 KZEN to IDR
Rp9.63934272
|1 KZEN to KRW
₩0.82352928
|1 KZEN to PHP
₱0.03272808
|1 KZEN to EGP
￡E.0.02984688
|1 KZEN to BRL
R$0.0033222
|1 KZEN to CAD
C$0.00081144
|1 KZEN to BDT
৳0.0716772
|1 KZEN to NGN
₦0.94230528
|1 KZEN to UAH
₴0.0244608
|1 KZEN to VES
Bs0.050568
|1 KZEN to PKR
Rs0.16576896
|1 KZEN to KZT
₸0.30262008
|1 KZEN to THB
฿0.0194628
|1 KZEN to TWD
NT$0.01805748
|1 KZEN to AED
د.إ0.00215796
|1 KZEN to CHF
Fr0.00048216
|1 KZEN to HKD
HK$0.004557
|1 KZEN to MAD
.د.م0.00544488
|1 KZEN to MXN
$0.01151304
For a more in-depth understanding of Kaizen Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
