Luckycoin (LKY) Information Luckycoin, the blockchain that Doge forked in 2013 - returns after 11 years of dormancy! The longest-running memecoin blockchain lives on in 2024! Official Website: http://luckycoinfoundation.org Whitepaper: https://linktr.ee/luckycoinLKY Block Explorer: https://luckyscan.org/ Buy LKY Now!

Luckycoin (LKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luckycoin (LKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.04M $ 3.04M $ 3.04M Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 12.07M $ 12.07M $ 12.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.04M $ 5.04M $ 5.04M All-Time High: $ 17.615 $ 17.615 $ 17.615 All-Time Low: $ 0.1451754168803282 $ 0.1451754168803282 $ 0.1451754168803282 Current Price: $ 0.252 $ 0.252 $ 0.252 Learn more about Luckycoin (LKY) price

Luckycoin (LKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luckycoin (LKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LKY's tokenomics, explore LKY token's live price!

Luckycoin (LKY) Price History Analysing the price history of LKY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LKY Price History now!

LKY Price Prediction Want to know where LKY might be heading? Our LKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LKY token's Price Prediction now!

