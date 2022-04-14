My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Information

My Lovely Planet is the Web3 mobile App to protect the environment, accelerated by the Ubisoft Lab, and powered by the Polygon blockchain.

Official Website:
https://www.mylovelyplanet.org/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.mylovelyplanet.org/
Block Explorer:
https://polygonscan.com/token/0x0566c506477cd2d8df4e0123512dbc344bd9d111

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for My Lovely Planet (MLC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 20.79M
Total Supply:
$ 230.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 71.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 67.00M
All-Time High:
$ 0.999
All-Time Low:
$ 0.07323672467418013
Current Price:
$ 0.2913
My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of My Lovely Planet (MLC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MLC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MLC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MLC's tokenomics, explore MLC token's live price!

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Price History

Analysing the price history of MLC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MLC Price Prediction

Want to know where MLC might be heading? Our MLC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.