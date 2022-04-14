My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into My Lovely Planet (MLC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Information My Lovely Planet is the Web3 mobile App to protect the environment, accelerated by the Ubisoft Lab, and powered by the Polygon blockchain. Official Website: https://www.mylovelyplanet.org/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.mylovelyplanet.org/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x0566c506477cd2d8df4e0123512dbc344bd9d111 Buy MLC Now!

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for My Lovely Planet (MLC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.79M $ 20.79M $ 20.79M Total Supply: $ 230.00M $ 230.00M $ 230.00M Circulating Supply: $ 71.37M $ 71.37M $ 71.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.00M $ 67.00M $ 67.00M All-Time High: $ 0.999 $ 0.999 $ 0.999 All-Time Low: $ 0.07323672467418013 $ 0.07323672467418013 $ 0.07323672467418013 Current Price: $ 0.2913 $ 0.2913 $ 0.2913 Learn more about My Lovely Planet (MLC) price

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of My Lovely Planet (MLC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MLC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MLC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MLC's tokenomics, explore MLC token's live price!

How to Buy MLC Interested in adding My Lovely Planet (MLC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MLC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MLC on MEXC now!

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Price History Analysing the price history of MLC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MLC Price History now!

MLC Price Prediction Want to know where MLC might be heading? Our MLC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MLC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!