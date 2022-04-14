Minati Coin (MNTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Minati Coin (MNTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Minati Coin (MNTC) Information Minati is a leading digital currency platform, combining DeFi, AI, and blockchain to revolutionize finance. We create a transparent, secure ecosystem for individuals to control their financial destiny. Leveraging blockchain, we record transactions on an immutable ledger, prioritizing safety through encryption and robust security. Official Website: https://minati.io/ Whitepaper: https://minativerse.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa4ce62BB3047E3C4aE52b7eC20c3EB10f4397AF7 Buy MNTC Now!

Minati Coin (MNTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Minati Coin (MNTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.67M $ 2.67M $ 2.67M Total Supply: $ 9.10M $ 9.10M $ 9.10M Circulating Supply: $ 6.28M $ 6.28M $ 6.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.88M $ 3.88M $ 3.88M All-Time High: $ 9.1 $ 9.1 $ 9.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.005481894977823257 $ 0.005481894977823257 $ 0.005481894977823257 Current Price: $ 0.4261 $ 0.4261 $ 0.4261 Learn more about Minati Coin (MNTC) price

Minati Coin (MNTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Minati Coin (MNTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MNTC's tokenomics, explore MNTC token's live price!

Minati Coin (MNTC) Price History Analysing the price history of MNTC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MNTC Price History now!

MNTC Price Prediction Want to know where MNTC might be heading? Our MNTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MNTC token's Price Prediction now!

