Minutes Networ (MNTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Minutes Networ (MNTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Minutes Networ (MNTX) Information Minutes Network Token is transforming global telecoms. MNTx DePIN Nodes route voice traffic, cut costs & open access to a $250B industry. Official Website: https://minutesnetworktoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://minutesnetworktoken.io/documents/Minutes-Network-Token-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5c697fee285b513711a816018dbb34dc0cfc4875 Buy MNTX Now!

Minutes Networ (MNTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 177.60M All-Time High: $ 0.455 All-Time Low: $ 0.14604411221532676 Current Price: $ 0.3552

Minutes Networ (MNTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Minutes Networ (MNTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MNTX's tokenomics, explore MNTX token's live price!

