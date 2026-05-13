What is MoonCoin about?

Moon Coin is the pure memecoin on the Eclipse Network, created to promote meme culture within the Eclipse network ecosystem.

What makes MoonCoin unique?

$MOON belongs to the SVM universe, with no backer, no organization, and its LP burned forever.

What's the history of MoonCoin?

The Moon Coin team has been active since March 2024, a time when few individuals were contributing to and participating in the Eclipse network. A tragic event occurred in the cryptocurrency community when a notorious stablecoin named Moon collapsed, causing a significant impact on the market.

What's next for MoonCoin?

In the SVM galaxy, the $MOON is making a stronger comeback, with the To the Moon super cycle coming.

What is the current price of MOONCOIN?

The live price of MOONCOIN (MOON) is ₹0.00682863044815265000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is MOONCOIN positioned in the market?

MOONCOIN currently sits at market rank #6647, supported by a market capitalization of ₹6596993.514549567000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MOON?

The circulating supply of MOON is 966204521.860981 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of MOONCOIN?

During the last 24 hours, MOONCOIN traded within a range of ₹0.00666956241979458000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.00695004923902952000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is MOONCOIN from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

MOONCOIN reached an all-time high of ₹0.043767238571895000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00368774281128354000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MOON trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for MOONCOIN?

The current price movement of -1.74% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.