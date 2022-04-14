Navcoin (NAV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Navcoin (NAV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Navcoin (NAV) Information Navcoin, launched in 2014, is an open-sourced digital currency offering fast and reliable payments with innovative technological and privacy features. Storing coins on a Navcoin wallet allows for making public or private transactions, earning rewards through staking (for network validation) or mixing coins (for privacy enhancement), and having a vote in project proposals. Unique to Navcoin's cryptosystem is that public NAV coins can be converted 1:1 to xNAV, the revolutionary privacy coin that guarantees untraceable transactions. Additionally, Navcoin has launched wNAV, a wrapped representation of NAV, that can be used in ecosystems such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Official Website: https://nav.io/ Whitepaper: https://doc.nav.community/ Block Explorer: https://chainz.cryptoid.info/nav/ Buy NAV Now!

Navcoin (NAV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Navcoin (NAV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.2495 $ 0.2495 $ 0.2495 All-Time Low: $ 0.00051073101349175 $ 0.00051073101349175 $ 0.00051073101349175 Current Price: $ 0.0471 $ 0.0471 $ 0.0471

Navcoin (NAV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Navcoin (NAV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

