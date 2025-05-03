Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Navcoin Price(NAV)
The current price of Navcoin (NAV) today is 0.0272 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NAV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Navcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.38K USD
- Navcoin price change within the day is +0.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAV price information.
Track the price changes of Navcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000679
|+0.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001
|+0.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00848
|-23.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01761
|-39.30%
Today, NAV recorded a change of $ +0.0000679 (+0.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.Navcoin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0001 (+0.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.Navcoin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NAV saw a change of $ -0.00848 (-23.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Navcoin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01761 (-39.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Navcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.25%
-2.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Navcoin, launched in 2014, is an open-sourced digital currency offering fast and reliable payments with innovative technological and privacy features. Storing coins on a Navcoin wallet allows for making public or private transactions, earning rewards through staking (for network validation) or mixing coins (for privacy enhancement), and having a vote in project proposals. Unique to Navcoin's cryptosystem is that public NAV coins can be converted 1:1 to xNAV, the revolutionary privacy coin that guarantees untraceable transactions. Additionally, Navcoin has launched wNAV, a wrapped representation of NAV, that can be used in ecosystems such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Navcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Navcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check NAV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Navcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Navcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Navcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NAV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Navcoin price prediction page.
Tracing NAV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NAV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Navcoin price history page.
Looking for how to buy Navcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Navcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 NAV to VND
₫715.768
|1 NAV to AUD
A$0.04216
|1 NAV to GBP
￡0.0204
|1 NAV to EUR
€0.023936
|1 NAV to USD
$0.0272
|1 NAV to MYR
RM0.116144
|1 NAV to TRY
₺1.046112
|1 NAV to JPY
¥3.939104
|1 NAV to RUB
₽2.255696
|1 NAV to INR
₹2.298944
|1 NAV to IDR
Rp445.901568
|1 NAV to KRW
₩38.095232
|1 NAV to PHP
₱1.5096
|1 NAV to EGP
￡E.1.379856
|1 NAV to BRL
R$0.15368
|1 NAV to CAD
C$0.037536
|1 NAV to BDT
৳3.31568
|1 NAV to NGN
₦43.729712
|1 NAV to UAH
₴1.13152
|1 NAV to VES
Bs2.3936
|1 NAV to PKR
Rs7.668224
|1 NAV to KZT
₸14.085792
|1 NAV to THB
฿0.90032
|1 NAV to TWD
NT$0.835312
|1 NAV to AED
د.إ0.099824
|1 NAV to CHF
Fr0.022304
|1 NAV to HKD
HK$0.2108
|1 NAV to MAD
.د.م0.251872
|1 NAV to MXN
$0.532576
For a more in-depth understanding of Navcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee