NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NeuroWeb AI (NEURO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) Information NeuroWeb is a tailored L1 blockchain innovation hub for the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph, secured by Polkadot and governed by the NeuroWeb community. Fueling the Knowledge economy via the Neuro utility token, it's built for connectivity across the Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystems through EVM compatibility and the power of Substrate. Official Website: https://neuroweb.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.neuroweb.ai/neuro-token Block Explorer: https://neuroweb.subscan.io/

NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NeuroWeb AI (NEURO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.69M $ 16.69M $ 16.69M All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.01079394860652428 $ 0.01079394860652428 $ 0.01079394860652428 Current Price: $ 0.01669 $ 0.01669 $ 0.01669

NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEURO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEURO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) Price History Analysing the price history of NEURO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

NEURO Price Prediction Want to know where NEURO might be heading? Our NEURO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

