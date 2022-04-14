Nexo (NEXO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nexo (NEXO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nexo (NEXO) Information Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments. Official Website: https://nexo.com Whitepaper: https://nexo.com/assets/downloads/Nexo-Whitepaper.pdf?=a Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb62132e35a6c13ee1ee0f84dc5d40bad8d815206 Buy NEXO Now!

Nexo (NEXO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 861.96M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 646.15M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.33B
All-Time High: $ 1.5845
All-Time Low: $ 0.0433327
Current Price: $ 1.334

Nexo (NEXO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nexo (NEXO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEXO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEXO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEXO's tokenomics, explore NEXO token's live price!

