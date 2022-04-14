NetMind (NMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NetMind (NMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NetMind (NMT) Information Netmind is building the decentralized infrastructure and interconnected ecosystem that will underpin the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The Netmind platform has four core layers: 1. Computation: Experience the power of a world-class decentralized computing network, where anyone can contribute their GPUs to fuel the AI revolution. 2. Inference: Deploy your models effortlessly with our on-demand inference service, offering a diverse range of AI model APIs to meet your needs. 3. Agency: Create and deploy sophisticated multi-agent systems that can tackle complex tasks and drive innovation. 4. Training & Consulting: Customize and fine-tune your models using our proprietary LLM and MOE systems, supported by expert consulting services tailored to your unique requirements. Official Website: https://power.netmind.ai Whitepaper: https://netmind-power.gitbook.io/white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x03AA6298F1370642642415EDC0db8b957783e8D6 Buy NMT Now!

Market Cap: $ 12.14M
Total Supply: $ 147.57M
Circulating Supply: $ 33.45M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.57M
All-Time High: $ 4.561
All-Time Low: $ 0.010377713935542331
Current Price: $ 0.363

NetMind (NMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NetMind (NMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NMT's tokenomics, explore NMT token's live price!

