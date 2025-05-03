What is NetMind (NMT)

Netmind is building the decentralized infrastructure and interconnected ecosystem that will underpin the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The Netmind platform has four core layers: 1. Computation: Experience the power of a world-class decentralized computing network, where anyone can contribute their GPUs to fuel the AI revolution. 2. Inference: Deploy your models effortlessly with our on-demand inference service, offering a diverse range of AI model APIs to meet your needs. 3. Agency: Create and deploy sophisticated multi-agent systems that can tackle complex tasks and drive innovation. 4. Training & Consulting: Customize and fine-tune your models using our proprietary LLM and MOE systems, supported by expert consulting services tailored to your unique requirements.

NMT to Local Currencies

What is the price of NetMind (NMT) today? The live price of NetMind (NMT) is 1.04 USD . What is the market cap of NetMind (NMT)? The current market cap of NetMind is $ 34.79M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NMT by its real-time market price of 1.04 USD . What is the circulating supply of NetMind (NMT)? The current circulating supply of NetMind (NMT) is 33.45M USD . What was the highest price of NetMind (NMT)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of NetMind (NMT) is 4.561 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NetMind (NMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of NetMind (NMT) is $ 165.20K USD .

