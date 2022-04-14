NuNet (NTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NuNet (NTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NuNet (NTX) Information NuNet is the second project to spin-off from SingularityNET and the first project to launch from the SingularityDAO Launchpad. Official Website: https://nunet.io Whitepaper: https://nunet-io.github.io/public/NuNet_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf0d33beda4d734c72684b5f9abbebf715d0a7935 Buy NTX Now!

NuNet (NTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NuNet (NTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.56M $ 6.56M $ 6.56M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 504.08M $ 504.08M $ 504.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.02M $ 13.02M $ 13.02M All-Time High: $ 0.17988 $ 0.17988 $ 0.17988 All-Time Low: $ 0.008142166051300106 $ 0.008142166051300106 $ 0.008142166051300106 Current Price: $ 0.01302 $ 0.01302 $ 0.01302 Learn more about NuNet (NTX) price

NuNet (NTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NuNet (NTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NTX's tokenomics, explore NTX token's live price!

NuNet (NTX) Price History Analysing the price history of NTX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

NTX Price Prediction Want to know where NTX might be heading? Our NTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

