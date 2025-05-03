What is NuNet (NTX)

NuNet is the second project to spin-off from SingularityNET and the first project to launch from the SingularityDAO Launchpad.

NTX to Local Currencies

1 NTX to VND ₫ 459.72305 1 NTX to AUD A$ 0.0270785 1 NTX to GBP ￡ 0.0131025 1 NTX to EUR € 0.0153736 1 NTX to USD $ 0.01747 1 NTX to MYR RM 0.0745969 1 NTX to TRY ₺ 0.6718962 1 NTX to JPY ¥ 2.5300054 1 NTX to RUB ₽ 1.4487871 1 NTX to INR ₹ 1.4765644 1 NTX to IDR Rp 286.3933968 1 NTX to KRW ₩ 24.4677832 1 NTX to PHP ₱ 0.969585 1 NTX to EGP ￡E. 0.8862531 1 NTX to BRL R$ 0.0987055 1 NTX to CAD C$ 0.0241086 1 NTX to BDT ৳ 2.129593 1 NTX to NGN ₦ 28.0866937 1 NTX to UAH ₴ 0.726752 1 NTX to VES Bs 1.53736 1 NTX to PKR Rs 4.9251424 1 NTX to KZT ₸ 9.0470142 1 NTX to THB ฿ 0.578257 1 NTX to TWD NT$ 0.5365037 1 NTX to AED د.إ 0.0641149 1 NTX to CHF Fr 0.0143254 1 NTX to HKD HK$ 0.1353925 1 NTX to MAD .د.م 0.1617722 1 NTX to MXN $ 0.3420626

NuNet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NuNet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NuNet What is the price of NuNet (NTX) today? The live price of NuNet (NTX) is 0.01747 USD . What is the market cap of NuNet (NTX)? The current market cap of NuNet is $ 8.81M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NTX by its real-time market price of 0.01747 USD . What is the circulating supply of NuNet (NTX)? The current circulating supply of NuNet (NTX) is 504.08M USD . What was the highest price of NuNet (NTX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of NuNet (NTX) is 0.17988 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NuNet (NTX)? The 24-hour trading volume of NuNet (NTX) is $ 8.23K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

