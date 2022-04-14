AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Information

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

Official Website:
https://www.nexera.network/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.nexera.network
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x644192291cc835a93d6330b24ea5f5fedd0eef9e

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.95M
Total Supply:
$ 2.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.05B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.08M
All-Time High:
$ 0.29999
All-Time Low:
$ 0.007350268823197849
Current Price:
$ 0.00854
AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NXRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NXRA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NXRA's tokenomics, explore NXRA token's live price!

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Price History

Analysing the price history of NXRA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

NXRA Price Prediction

Want to know where NXRA might be heading? Our NXRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.