What is AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA)

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AllianceBlock Nexera What is the price of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) today? The live price of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is 0.01087 USD . What is the market cap of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA)? The current market cap of AllianceBlock Nexera is $ 10.81M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NXRA by its real-time market price of 0.01087 USD . What is the circulating supply of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA)? The current circulating supply of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is 994.87M USD . What was the highest price of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is 0.29999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA)? The 24-hour trading volume of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is $ 9.15K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

