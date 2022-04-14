Net Zero Climate (NZC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Net Zero Climate (NZC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Net Zero Climate (NZC) Information As the climate crisis intensifies, voluntary projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions are increasing, leading to the growth of the carbon credit market. The GESIA project has introduced a blockchain mainnet to enhance transparency in carbon absorption and reduction activities, with plans to launch the NZC token and a carbon credit exchange in Q4 2024. The NZC token will be used for trading on the BNB Chain and carbon credit trading on the GESIA Chain. Additionally, the Carbon Monster donation app was launched in Q2 2024, and the carbon certification wallet is set for release in Q3 2024, allowing users to tokenize and store carbon credits. The GESIA X Carbon Exchange will launch in Q4 2024, enabling the trade of tokenized carbon credits. Official Website: https://www.gesia.io Whitepaper: https://gesia-project-whitepaper-en.gesia.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x719deb67fec9b4c7233b0cf6415f5dc80b6c62d3 Buy NZC Now!

Net Zero Climate (NZC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Net Zero Climate (NZC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.02035 $ 0.02035 $ 0.02035 Learn more about Net Zero Climate (NZC) price

Net Zero Climate (NZC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Net Zero Climate (NZC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NZC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NZC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NZC's tokenomics, explore NZC token's live price!

How to Buy NZC Interested in adding Net Zero Climate (NZC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NZC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NZC on MEXC now!

Net Zero Climate (NZC) Price History Analysing the price history of NZC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NZC Price History now!

NZC Price Prediction Want to know where NZC might be heading? Our NZC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NZC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!