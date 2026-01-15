Ore Price Today

The live Ore (ORE) price today is $ 125.65, with a 19.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORE to USD conversion rate is $ 125.65 per ORE.

Ore currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ORE. During the last 24 hours, ORE traded between $ 104.6 (low) and $ 173.52 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ORE moved -4.37% in the last hour and -20.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.73K.

Ore (ORE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 73.73K$ 73.73K $ 73.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.95M$ 51.95M $ 51.95M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 413,476 413,476 413,476 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Ore is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.73K. The circulating supply of ORE is --, with a total supply of 413476. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.95M.