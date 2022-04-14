Octo Gaming (OTK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Octo Gaming (OTK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Octo Gaming (OTK) Information Octo Gaming is the number 1 mobile gaming platform on Solana with 4M downloads, available on the App Store, Play Store and Solana dApp. The platform is fueled by mini games using a mix between Octo's IPs and the most powerful web2 and web3 IPs enabling users to monetize their time spent playing video games. 17 games are already available on the app with over 100 million matches played. Official Website: https://octo-gaming.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.octo-gaming.com/introduction/welcome-octonaut Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/octo82drBEdm8CSDaEKBymVn86TBtgmPnDdmE64PTqJ Buy OTK Now!

Octo Gaming (OTK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Octo Gaming (OTK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.14M $ 2.14M $ 2.14M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 489.53M $ 489.53M $ 489.53M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0081 $ 0.0081 $ 0.0081 All-Time Low: $ 0.000660347704777999 $ 0.000660347704777999 $ 0.000660347704777999 Current Price: $ 0.00437 $ 0.00437 $ 0.00437 Learn more about Octo Gaming (OTK) price

Octo Gaming (OTK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Octo Gaming (OTK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OTK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OTK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OTK's tokenomics, explore OTK token's live price!

