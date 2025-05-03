Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
PAX Gold Price(PAXG)
The current price of PAX Gold (PAXG) today is 3,258.85 USD with a current market cap of $ 776.01M USD. PAXG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PAX Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.25M USD
- PAX Gold price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 238.12K USD
Get real-time price updates of the PAXG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAXG price information.
Track the price changes of PAX Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2.9354
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +146.93
|+4.72%
|60 Days
|$ +337.22
|+11.54%
|90 Days
|$ +432.44
|+15.29%
Today, PAXG recorded a change of $ -2.9354 (-0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.PAX Gold 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +146.93 (+4.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.PAX Gold 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PAXG saw a change of $ +337.22 (+11.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PAX Gold 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +432.44 (+15.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PAX Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-0.09%
-1.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.
PAX Gold is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PAX Gold investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check PAXG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PAX Gold on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PAX Gold buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PAX Gold, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PAXG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PAX Gold price prediction page.
Tracing PAXG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PAXG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PAX Gold price history page.
Looking for how to buy PAX Gold? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PAX Gold on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 PAXG to VND
₫85,756,637.75
|1 PAXG to AUD
A$5,051.2175
|1 PAXG to GBP
￡2,444.1375
|1 PAXG to EUR
€2,867.788
|1 PAXG to USD
$3,258.85
|1 PAXG to MYR
RM13,915.2895
|1 PAXG to TRY
₺125,335.371
|1 PAXG to JPY
¥471,946.657
|1 PAXG to RUB
₽270,256.4305
|1 PAXG to INR
₹275,438.002
|1 PAXG to IDR
Rp53,423,761.944
|1 PAXG to KRW
₩4,564,214.956
|1 PAXG to PHP
₱180,866.175
|1 PAXG to EGP
￡E.165,321.4605
|1 PAXG to BRL
R$18,412.5025
|1 PAXG to CAD
C$4,497.213
|1 PAXG to BDT
৳397,253.815
|1 PAXG to NGN
₦5,239,285.7335
|1 PAXG to UAH
₴135,568.16
|1 PAXG to VES
Bs286,778.8
|1 PAXG to PKR
Rs918,734.992
|1 PAXG to KZT
₸1,687,628.061
|1 PAXG to THB
฿107,867.935
|1 PAXG to TWD
NT$100,079.2835
|1 PAXG to AED
د.إ11,959.9795
|1 PAXG to CHF
Fr2,672.257
|1 PAXG to HKD
HK$25,256.0875
|1 PAXG to MAD
.د.م30,176.951
|1 PAXG to MXN
$63,808.283
For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee