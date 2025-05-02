What is Perion (PERC)

Perion is accelerating the shift to web3 gaming, by building and building its best teams. Founded by a former world number 1 Axie infinity player, Perion began its journey as a gaming guild, and has now grown to become active across all segments of the web3 gaming sector including its investments in a flourishing portfolio of web3 games and infrastructure, management of multiple competitive web3 esports teams, and its development of a suite of web3 digital products.

Perion is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Perion investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PERC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Perion on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Perion buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Perion Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Perion, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PERC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Perion price prediction page.

Perion Price History

Tracing PERC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PERC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Perion price history page.

How to buy Perion (PERC)

Looking for how to buy Perion? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Perion on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PERC to Local Currencies

1 PERC to VND ₫ 473.67 1 PERC to AUD A$ 0.02772 1 PERC to GBP ￡ 0.0135 1 PERC to EUR € 0.01566 1 PERC to USD $ 0.018 1 PERC to MYR RM 0.07686 1 PERC to TRY ₺ 0.69408 1 PERC to JPY ¥ 2.592 1 PERC to RUB ₽ 1.48914 1 PERC to INR ₹ 1.52082 1 PERC to IDR Rp 295.08192 1 PERC to KRW ₩ 25.0695 1 PERC to PHP ₱ 1.00062 1 PERC to EGP ￡E. 0.91368 1 PERC to BRL R$ 0.10134 1 PERC to CAD C$ 0.02466 1 PERC to BDT ৳ 2.1942 1 PERC to NGN ₦ 28.84608 1 PERC to UAH ₴ 0.7488 1 PERC to VES Bs 1.548 1 PERC to PKR Rs 5.07456 1 PERC to KZT ₸ 9.26388 1 PERC to THB ฿ 0.59364 1 PERC to TWD NT$ 0.55314 1 PERC to AED د.إ 0.06606 1 PERC to CHF Fr 0.01476 1 PERC to HKD HK$ 0.1395 1 PERC to MAD .د.م 0.16668 1 PERC to MXN $ 0.35298

Perion Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Perion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Perion What is the price of Perion (PERC) today? The live price of Perion (PERC) is 0.018 USD . What is the market cap of Perion (PERC)? The current market cap of Perion is $ 579.60K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PERC by its real-time market price of 0.018 USD . What is the circulating supply of Perion (PERC)? The current circulating supply of Perion (PERC) is 32.20M USD . What was the highest price of Perion (PERC)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of Perion (PERC) is 1.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Perion (PERC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Perion (PERC) is $ 1.20K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.