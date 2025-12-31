Piggycell Price Today

The live Piggycell (PIGGY) price today is $ 0.11307, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11307 per PIGGY.

Piggycell currently ranks #2933 by market capitalisation at $ 819.29K, with a circulating supply of 7.25M PIGGY. During the last 24 hours, PIGGY traded between $ 0.11307 (low) and $ 0.11307 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.674398453610998, while the all-time low was $ 0.007626130397460824.

In short-term performance, PIGGY moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Market Information

Rank No.2933 Market Cap $ 819.29K$ 819.29K $ 819.29K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.31M$ 11.31M $ 11.31M Circulation Supply 7.25M 7.25M 7.25M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 7.24% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Piggycell is $ 819.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of PIGGY is 7.25M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.31M.