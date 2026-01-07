Planck (PLANCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Planck (PLANCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Planck (PLANCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Planck (PLANCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.19M Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 76.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.80M All-Time High: $ 0.201 All-Time Low: $ 0.011706576515113828 Current Price: $ 0.0156

Planck (PLANCK) Information Planck is a modular infrastructure stack, composed of Planck₀, a Layer-0 protocol for launching AI chains and DePIN protocols, and Planck₁, a compute-native Layer-1 blockchain with embedded GPU utility and tokenized infrastructure. Planck powers the full lifecycle of AI—enabling developers and enterprises to build, train, and deploy models on decentralized, enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure at a fraction of the cost of traditional cloud providers. Official Website: https://plancknetwork.com/ Whitepaper: https://resources.plancknetwork.com/learn-more/white-paper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x004D50B3fC784b580531D8e8615AA96Cf7fbb919

Planck (PLANCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Planck (PLANCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLANCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLANCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLANCK's tokenomics, explore PLANCK token's live price!

