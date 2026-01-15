Planck Price Today

The live Planck (PLANCK) price today is $ 0.01, with a 37.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLANCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01 per PLANCK.

Planck currently ranks #2187 by market capitalisation at $ 765.57K, with a circulating supply of 76.56M PLANCK. During the last 24 hours, PLANCK traded between $ 0.01 (low) and $ 0.0175 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.9983808504073908, while the all-time low was $ 0.01028487392273362.

In short-term performance, PLANCK moved -1.00% in the last hour and -22.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.80K.

Planck (PLANCK) Market Information

Rank No.2187 Market Cap $ 765.57K$ 765.57K $ 765.57K Volume (24H) $ 2.80K$ 2.80K $ 2.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.00M$ 5.00M $ 5.00M Circulation Supply 76.56M 76.56M 76.56M Max Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Circulation Rate 15.31% Public Blockchain BSC

