PX (PX) Information Not Pixel is a revolutionary Telegram-native gaming platform on the TON blockchain, with $PX as its core asset. Launched exclusively on DEX, $PX champions organic growth and real-world utility, driven by a "conviction over convenience" philosophy. Our goal: a fun, sustainable pixel ecosystem for millions. Official Website: https://notpixel.org/ Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQB420yQsZobGcy0VYDfSKHpG2QQlw-j1f_tPu1J488I__PX Buy PX Now!

PX (PX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PX (PX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.91M Total Supply: $ 245.00M Circulating Supply: $ 178.20M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.88M All-Time High: $ 0.1188 All-Time Low: $ 0.036907360189087954 Current Price: $ 0.0444

PX (PX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PX (PX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

